Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.