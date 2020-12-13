 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 3PM CST SUN until 9PM CST SUN. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

