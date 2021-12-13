Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.