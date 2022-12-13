Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.