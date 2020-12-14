Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.