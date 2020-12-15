 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert