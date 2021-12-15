 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

