Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.