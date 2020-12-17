 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

