 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert