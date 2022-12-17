Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.