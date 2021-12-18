Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.