Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.