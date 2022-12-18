Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.