Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Local Weather
