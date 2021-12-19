 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

