Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Waco, TX

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!