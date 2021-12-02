Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Waco area should see a light breeze, …
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. The forecast ca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today…
Waco's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.