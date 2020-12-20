Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.