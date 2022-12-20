Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX
