Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until TUE 12:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sh…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…