Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Waco, TX
