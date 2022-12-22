Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Waco, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.