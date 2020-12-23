 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert