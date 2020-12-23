Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Waco, TX
