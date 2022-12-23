 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert