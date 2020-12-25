Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.