Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.