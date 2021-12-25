Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sh…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…