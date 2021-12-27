Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.