Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Waco, TX
Updated
