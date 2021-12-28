The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX
