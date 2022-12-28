 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

