Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.