Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.