 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert