Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.