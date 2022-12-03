Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX
