Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.