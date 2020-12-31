Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Waco, TX
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
