Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.