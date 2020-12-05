 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Waco, TX

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

