Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

