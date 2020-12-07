Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Waco, TX

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.