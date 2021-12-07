Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.