Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

