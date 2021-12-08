Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.