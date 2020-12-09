 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert