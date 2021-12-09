Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.