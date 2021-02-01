Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.