Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
