Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
