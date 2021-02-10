Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.