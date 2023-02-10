Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Friday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.